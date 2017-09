Mexican Man Asks Justices To Hear ‘Habitual Drunkard’ Case

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Mexican native has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that he is not eligible for discretionary immigration relief on the basis that he did not demonstrate “good moral character” as a documented alcoholic.



In an Aug. 25 petition for a writ of certiorari, Salomon Ledezma-Cosino argued that the high court should clear up disagreement in the Ninth Circuit regarding a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act allowing noncitizens to be granted discretionary immigration relief based on their showing of...

