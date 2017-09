Security Provider HBC Cleared In Navy Yard-Shooting Suits

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday tossed allegations against security providers HBC Management Services Inc. and the Hana Group Inc. for allegedly failing to prevent a deadly Navy Yard shooting in 2013, but kept alive claims that the shooter’s direct employer Experts Inc. and its contractor Enterprise Services LLC mishandled his retention and supervision.



U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer tossed surviving Navy Yard workers’ negligence claims against HBC, saying the security provider wasn’t aware that the shooter Aaron Alexis had underlying mental issues that could...

