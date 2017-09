Okla. Tribal Hospital Hit With Birth Injury Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 1, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A tribal hospital was hit Friday in Oklahoma federal court with a medical malpractice suit claiming that negligent care by doctors at the facility caused a previously healthy fetus to be born with injuries.



Shelby Wilkett Carshall alleges she was 42 weeks pregnant when she was admitted to Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center in November 2015 because her amniotic fluid was low, and that her doctors tried to induce labor. After nearly 60 hours of induction — which “could not be more abnormal,” according to the complaint...

