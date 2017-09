Ex-RadioShack Employees File WARN Act Violation Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 1, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A group of former employees of electronics retailer RadioShack filed a putative class action complaint in the company’s Delaware bankruptcy court proceeding Friday, alleging the company violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by terminating workers on short notice.



In the complaint, former RadioShack employees Calvin Hoskison and Eric Vanderlip purport to represent a class of workers whose employment was terminated between March 1, when RadioShack filed for bankruptcy, and May 31. The terminations constitute a mass layoff of employees that occurred as the bankrupt...

