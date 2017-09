Ex-Atty Gets More Than 3 Years In Embezzlement Scheme

Law360, Miami (September 5, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a former Pensacola Beach attorney to 40 months in prison for a scheme to defraud several banks, including Bank of America, by submitting false real estate loan documents to capitalize on property short sales and embezzling and misapplying escrow account funds.



In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers on Friday ordered Richard Michael Colbert, 56, to pay more than $3.7 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Colbert pled guilty to 13 felony...

To view the full article, register now.