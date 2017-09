CTI BioPharma Settles Investor Testing Info Row For $20M

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- CTI BioPharma Corp. and its executives will pay $20 million to a proposed class of investors for allegedly withholding information about patient deaths during clinical trials for a myelofibrosis drug, which led to a stock drop when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped the trials, the investors told a Washington federal court on Friday.



The proposed class, led by DAFNA LifeScience LP, said in a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement and class certification that CTI has agreed to pay following talks with JAMS...

