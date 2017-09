Trump Admin. Announces End To DACA Program

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it’s ending a deportation protection program for young unauthorized immigrants known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a move that comes after several states threatened to sue if the program wasn’t phased out.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday a rollback of former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (AP) Facing a Sept. 5 deadline set by the states, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during a press conference Tuesday that DACA would be rolled back....

