Investors Say Yahoo Can't Escape Data Breach Suit

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Investors urged a California federal court Friday to deny Yahoo Inc.'s bid to dismiss their proposed class action alleging the company issued misleading financial statements about data breaches resulting in hackers stealing information from 1.5 billion users, arguing that the company committed securities fraud by concealing knowledge of the incident.



Not only have they adequately pled that the company’s management allegedly knew, but failed to disclose, information about the hacks, investors said, they reminded the court that it has already held in another suit that Yahoo’s statements afterwards...

