Pa. Judge Asks To Delay Federal Bribery Trial

Law360, Philadelphia (September 5, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- An indicted Pennsylvania judge facing federal bribery and money laundering charges is pushing for more time to build his defense as the clock ticks down toward the scheduled start of his trial next month.



Magisterial District Judge John Waltman argued in a motion on Thursday that a superseding indictment he was slapped with at the beginning of August — and the trove of additional discovery he said came along with it — warranted a continuance of the trial currently slated to start in mid-October.



“At the...

