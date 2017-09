Angry Birds Maker Rovio Hopes IPO Will Fly With Investors

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Angry Birds creator Rovio Entertainment Oy said Tuesday it plans to launch an initial public offering on the Helsinki Nasdaq, seeking to raise money that will grow its mobile-game empire and potentially fuel acquisitions, advised by Roschier and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP.



The Finnish entertainment company did not estimate how much its IPO will raise except to say that it will issue new shares totaling about €30 million ($35.7 million). while holding company Trema International Holdings BV, Rovio’s largest shareholder, and additional stockholders will sell an...

To view the full article, register now.