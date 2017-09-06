Real Estate Rumors: Gap, SL Green, Florida Community Bank

Law360, Minneapolis (September 6, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Gap Inc. has inked a deal to renew its lease for 15,942 square feet of space on Third Avenue in Manhattan, The New York Post reported Tuesday. The lease is for space at Durst Organization's 655 Third Ave. and includes 8,421 square feet at the ground level plus 7,363 square feet at a lower level, according to the report. Asking-rent for the deal was $250 per square foot, the report said.



Florida Community Bank has loaned $14 million to a joint venture of 13th Floor Homes...

