Real Estate Rumors: Kaufman, Northwell, William Lauder

Law360, Minneapolis (September 8, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Kaufman Organization has finalized a deal for a $64.5 million ground lease on Fifth Avenue in New York, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing sources. The deal is for a 99-year leasehold at 236 Fifth Ave., an 80,000-square-foot, 11-story property, Real Deal said. LCT Associates owns the building, according to the report.



Northwell Health is in discussions to buy a number of retail and residential properties on Third Avenue in New York, Crain's New York Business reported, citing a source with knowledge of the...

To view the full article, register now.