Trump Nominates Okla. Rep. For NASA Chief

Law360, Nashville (September 5, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Okla., to lead NASA, alongside several nominations for senior U.S. Department of Defense positions and for the U.S. Department of Justice’s top national security position, part of the president’s largest single slate of nominees so far.



The 42-year-old Bridenstine is a former U.S. Navy pilot and current National Guardsman, and also a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium. He has been a representative since 2013 and has made space policy one...

To view the full article, register now.