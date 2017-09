Lenovo Pays $3.5M To End FTC's Adware Dispute

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Lenovo Inc. has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission and 32 state attorneys general that the computer manufacturing giant installed hidden adware on its laptops, the commission said Tuesday.



The consent decree with the FTC resolves claims that the computer maker violated state consumer protection laws by loading software called VisualDiscovery on hundreds of thousands of new laptops, making them susceptible to hacking and allowing a third party to monitor consumers' online activities and tailor advertisements accordingly....

