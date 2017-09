HK Appeals Court Lets Stand Order Allowing Award Appeal

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong appeals court has refused to disturb an order allowing a Japanese construction and engineering firm and a Hong Kong construction firm to challenge an arbitral award issued to a subsidiary of a German company, concluding the arbitrator’s decision is at least open to "serious doubt."



Judges Johnson Lam Man-hon and Mimmie Chan rejected the bid by Bauer Hong Kong Ltd., a subsidiary of German company Bauer Spezialtiefbau GmbH that specializes in constructing building foundations, to overturn a decision allowing Maeda Kensetsu Kogyo Kabushiki...

