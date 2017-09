California Tribe Pushes For End To Disenrollment Suit

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Elem Indian Colony of Pomo Indians of the Sulphur Bank Rancheria on Monday pressed a California federal judge to toss a suit by tribe members over their alleged disenrollment, saying that the tribe isn’t trying to cut the members from its rolls and there is no immediate danger of them being evicted from tribal lands.



In an Aug. 29 filing, about 30 members of the tribe said that the court shouldn’t toss their complaint and petition for habeas corpus over the tribal executive committee’s alleged...

To view the full article, register now.