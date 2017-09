Interjet Says US Overstepped In Mexico Airport Slots Row

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Interjet has told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. government wrongfully denied the Mexican low-cost airline a chance to bid for lucrative new slots that opened up at Mexico City’s airport following an antitrust deal that Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico reached with regulators in order to launch a joint venture.



ABC Aerolíneas SA de CV, which does business as Interjet, filed a final brief Friday with the D.C. Circuit seeking to vacate a pair of U.S. Department of Transportation orders issued in December and April excluding...

