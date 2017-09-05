Paul Hastings Steers Invesco's $631M Hotel Portfolio Buy

Law360, Minneapolis (September 5, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP represented Invesco Real Estate in connection with its €530 million ($631.4 million) purchase of a European hotel portfolio from Apollo Global Management LLC funds, a deal Invesco announced on Monday.



Invesco's new European hotel fund picked up 38 percent of the portfolio, while a separate Invesco U.K. account bought 26 percent of the portfolio and the remainder was purchased by a joint venture that includes Dutch and Danish institutional investors and another Invesco account.



The portfolio spans 13 hotels and includes properties in...

