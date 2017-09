Military Veterans' Details Exposed In Contractor Data Leak

Law360, Nashville (September 5, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Sensitive personal information for thousands of former military and intelligence personnel who applied for work at security contractor TigerSwan was inadvertently left accessible to the public on a cloud server, the company said Saturday, blaming former third-party recruiting vendor TalentPen for the mistake.



A media inquiry on Aug. 31 had alerted TigerSwan that resume files meant for the company were publicly accessible on a cloud server controlled by its former recruiting vendor TalentPen LLC, according to the announcement. The public availability of the files was first...

