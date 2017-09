Broadcasters Underfunded For Spectrum Repack, Reps. Told

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Public TV broadcasters and local radio stations will bear the brunt of inconveniences and transition costs as wireless service providers prepare to take over channels cleared by the recent broadcast incentive auction, a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee heard Thursday.



In a Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing focused on the challenges of reorganizing the airwaves, representatives for local broadcasters said their member stations have not been given enough resources to complete the transition — to the tune of millions of dollars.



Patrick Butler, the CEO...

