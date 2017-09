Trump Nominates Acquisition Expert To Lead GSA

Law360, Nashville (September 5, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump named former U.S. General Services Administration acquisition chief Emily W. Murphy to lead the agency late Friday, alongside a pair of nominees for senior Office of Management and Budget roles.



Murphy, an attorney and a career acquisition policy specialist, is currently a senior adviser to Tim Horne, the acting administrator of the GSA, after rejoining the agency in January from a position as counsel at the House Armed Services Committee. At the committee, she specialized in acquisition policy and reform issues, according to...

