DOL Tells 5th Circ. It Wants To Drop OT Rule Appeal

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor told the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday that it wants to drop its appeal of a Texas trial court’s preliminary injunction blocking the agency’s 2016 revision to the white-collar overtime exemption, saying the appeal is now “moot” after the same Texas court permanently struck down the rule last week.



The federal government’s motion — which was unopposed by a group of 21 states that had challenged the rule — asking the Fifth Circuit for permission to voluntarily drop the case answers the...

