NFL Against Cowboy Star's Suspension Arbitration Challenge

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas Federal judge said Tuesday he will rule by the end of the week on whether to halt an arbitration process over the Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game domestic violence suspension, after the NFL had argued the union could not challenge the arbitration since a decision has yet to be issued.



U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said he would issue the ruling, according to minutes of a hearing on the National Football League Players Association held late Tuesday afternoon issued by the...

To view the full article, register now.