Crowe & Dunlevy Enters Texas Market With Dallas Office

Law360, Houston (September 6, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Crowe & Dunlevy, a 115-year-old law firm based in Oklahoma, announced Tuesday it has expanded its practice and entered the Texas market by opening an office in Dallas that, for now, will be staffed with three attorneys, two of whom were hired away from Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP.



Staffing the new office will be directors Randy Gordon and Luke Wohlford, and associate Christopher M. Staine.



Gordon, who left his post as chair of the antitrust and trade regulation practice group at Gardere Wynne Sewell for the job,...

