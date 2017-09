APR Energy Can't Subpoena Australian Bank In NY: Judge

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has quashed APR Energy Holding Ltd.'s document subpoena targeting Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., finding no jurisdiction over the bank as it relates to APR's faraway dispute with a bankrupt Australian business partner and with the country itself.



U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni on Friday held that APR's motion to compel under federal law governing when U.S. courts shall assist foreign jurisdictions in gathering evidence failed on due process grounds.



Florida-based APR is essentially seeking to regain control over...

