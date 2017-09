What You Need To Know About The DACA Rollback

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT) -- With the Trump administration deciding to phase out DACA, a deportation relief program for young immigrants, thousands of people are set to eventually lose removal protection and work authorization. Here’s what to know about the staggered DACA termination and what states plan to do about it.



Facing a potential legal challenge from several states over the program, the Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which gives deportation protection and work permits to unauthorized immigrants who came to the U.S....

