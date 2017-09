4 More States Opt In To FirstNet, Bringing Total To 20

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- More than a third of the United States is on board with the FirstNet emergency response network, a multibillion-dollar project aimed at delivering wireless broadband service to first responders, with four more states opting in within the last week, according to the project’s organizers.



Alaska, Hawaii, Nebraska, Tennessee and the territory of Puerto Rico all agreed to join the $45 billion public-private partnership between the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T, bringing the number of states that have opted in to the program to 20, according...

