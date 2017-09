Pretrial Deal Equals Conviction Under Immigration Regs: BIA

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Somali native’s entry into a pretrial intervention agreement under Texas law for a drug-related offense qualifies as a conviction for immigration law and deportation purposes, the Board of Immigration Appeals held Tuesday.



The BIA moved to reinstate the removal proceedings for Ali Mohamed Mohamed and kicked the matter back to an immigration judge, determining the judge erred in holding that because the agreement allows for criminal charges to be dismissed before defendants enter a formal plea should they adhere to the deal’s terms, it was...

