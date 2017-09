Ambac Shareholder Suit Over Puerto Rico Bonds Dismissed

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Ambac Financial Group Inc. was cut loose Tuesday from a proposed class action accusing the bond insurer and its executives of misleading investors about its $2.5 billion Puerto Rican bond portfolio and exposure to losses, with a New York federal judge finding no alleged signs of intentional fraud or concealment.



The decision rendered by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman dismisses a putative class action brought against Ambac on charges it attempted to cover up the true credit risk and loss exposure to the billions in Puerto...

