Chipotle Data Breach Suits Get Consolidated

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Friday consolidated two proposed class actions against Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. involving a late-April data breach, saying they involve common questions of law and fact, but he declined to appoint interim counsel and reserved that ruling for a later date.



Judge William J. Martinez granted in part a joint motion for case consolidation and appointment of interim class counsel in the cases brought against Chipotle by Bellwether Community Credit Union and Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, ruling that the same group...

