Pa. Law Firm Hit With Suit Over Inflated Tax Collection

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt property company Lehigh Valley Properties Inc. has filed suit in a Pennsylvania federal court against a law firm focused on collections, claiming the firm pursued a tax debt it knew to be inflated because part of the taxed land had been seized by eminent domain.



Lehigh is accusing Portnoff Law Associates Ltd. of pursuing a tax debt based on the company's property before the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania, seized one-third of Lehigh's land holdings using eminent domain, saying that Portnoff knew part of the land had been...

