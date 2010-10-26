Tire Cos. Liable For $11M In Iowa Superfund Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge on Tuesday said two Titan International Inc. subsidiaries are liable for $11 million for selling buildings contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyl in an effort to dodge their environmental responsibilities.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt said Titan Tire Corp. and Dico Inc. violated a 1994 administrative order issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency when they sold several buildings in a Des Moines, Iowa, Superfund site. The judge said that, as defined by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, the companies were...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. Dico, Inc. et al


Case Number

4:10-cv-00503

Court

Iowa Southern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Robert W. Pratt

Date Filed

October 26, 2010

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular