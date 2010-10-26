Tire Cos. Liable For $11M In Iowa Superfund Suit

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge on Tuesday said two Titan International Inc. subsidiaries are liable for $11 million for selling buildings contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyl in an effort to dodge their environmental responsibilities.



U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt said Titan Tire Corp. and Dico Inc. violated a 1994 administrative order issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency when they sold several buildings in a Des Moines, Iowa, Superfund site. The judge said that, as defined by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, the companies were...

To view the full article, register now.