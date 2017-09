4 Takeaways From Hunton & Williams' $34M Stanford Deal

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Hunton & Williams LLP has become the latest law firm to settle allegations that it aided Robert Allen Stanford’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme, inking a $34 million deal that would benefit some of Stanford’s thousands of victims.



With Stanford now five years into a 110-year federal prison sentence, ​Hunton's ​big-dollar settlement is a significant step in a swarm of suits that arose from the 2009 collapse of Stanford International Bank and other companies Stanford controlled.



In the instant suit, filed in 2012, the bank’s court-appointed receiver...

To view the full article, register now.