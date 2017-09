Investor Targeting PJT For Caspersen Fraud Meets Doubt

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni looked ready Tuesday to throw out an investor stock-drop action targeting asset manager PJT Partners Inc. over private equity banker Andrew Caspersen's massive fraud, finding no allegation that PJT knew of the former moneyman's crimes until after the fact.



Judge Caproni told counsel for investor-plaintiff Gregory G. Barrett she saw no allegation that Caspersen, who admitted to trying to steal $95 million from clients, was part of a scheme to mislead the investing public. His misconduct didn't appear to confer liability...

