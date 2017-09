DACA Deadline Adds To Jammed Congressional Agenda

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's announcement that it would end President Barack Obama’s deportation relief program for young immigrants sent ripples through Capitol Hill Tuesday, where legislators face an uphill battle to get any immigration legislation passed.



The decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — a phaseout that doesn't fully kick in for at least six months for current participants — shifts the action to Congress if there is to be a reprieve for the young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But Congress...

