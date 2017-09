Carlyle Group Real Estate Leader Joins Kirkland Ellis

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A former Carlyle Group attorney who worked on establishing a $4.2 billion real estate fund and a $2.5 billion international energy fund with the private equity firm has joined Kirkland & Ellis LLP as a partner in its San Francisco office.



David King joined Kirkland & Ellis' investment funds group on Tuesday after six years as a principal at the Carlyle Group. He said the role was a good fit based on its location and his positive past experience with Kirkland & Ellis.



"When I was...

To view the full article, register now.