Producer Fights Insurer's $1.9M Fee Bid In Film Accident Row

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The producer of an Allman Brothers biopic objected Friday to a demand it pay $1.9 million in attorneys’ fees for its unsuccessful attempt to win more insurance coverage for a fatal filming accident, saying it had done nothing worthy of sanction.



Film Allman LLC denied accusations by New York Marine and General Insurance Co. Inc. that the producer’s suit seeking additional coverage for the 2014 accident had been filed in bad faith, saying it had good-faith arguments for all its claims it was owed more coverage...

