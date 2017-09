Lufthansa Defends Voltage Patent Word Choice To Fed. Circ.

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Lufthansa’s maintenance and engineering unit on Tuesday stood by its decision to change a key word choice for airline power outlet technology while seeking a since-nixed patent on the invention, telling a skeptical Federal Circuit panel that the removed word was “redundant” and the patent should be revived.



Lufthansa Technik AG is broadly contesting a federal judge’s decision to nix its lawsuit accusing Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Corp. of infringing its patent covering a “voltage supply apparatus” for powering passenger electronics: the judge had found the...

