Novo Nordisk Pays $60M To End Probe Into Drug Marketing

Law360, San Francisco (September 5, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk Inc. has agreed to pay at least $60 million to end a federal investigation into its marketing practices and resolve seven whistleblower suits alleging the pharmaceutical company misled physicians and insurers about its hit Type 2 diabetes drug Victoza, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.



Under the deal, Novo Nordisk will dole out more than $43 million to the federal government and approximately $3.3 million to state Medicaid programs to resolve claims under the False Claims Act without admitting liability, according to the...

To view the full article, register now.