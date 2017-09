Texas AG Says Sanctuary Cities Bill Must Take Effect Now

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Fifth Circuit Tuesday to stay a Texas federal court ruling blocking the state from enacting most of its Senate Bill 4, which seeks to prevent so-called sanctuary cities from opting out of federal immigration efforts, and urged the court to issue a decision by Thursday night.



Paxton told the appeals court in an emergency motion that the Aug. 30 preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia “has far-reaching public-safety consequences” and should be immediately stayed as...

