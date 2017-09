TC Heartland Ruling Moves Columbia Gear IP Suit To Calif.

Law360, San Francisco (September 6, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Tuesday moved Columbia Sportswear North America Inc.’s patent infringement suit over cold-weather gear weeks before trial, granting Seirus Innovative Accessories’ bid to transfer the case to California after the U.S. Supreme Court's recent TC Heartland decision changed the rules of jurisdiction.



U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez found that Seirus could move Columbia's suit against it to San Diego, where its headquarters are located, because the high court’s May decision reinstated a more restrictive jurisdiction standard, which interpreted the place a company...

