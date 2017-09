FERC Eminent Domain Powers Are Unconstitutional, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A coalition of landowners on Tuesday sued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C., federal court, claiming that the agency's pipeline permitting process unconstitutionally allows pipeline developers to seize property through eminent domain, a suit grounded in opposition to two major East Coast pipeline projects that FERC is currently reviewing.



Dozens of landowners, all of whom reside along the proposed routes of the $5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline running from West Virginia to North Carolina and the $3.5 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline running from West...

To view the full article, register now.