Expert Analysis

Harvey’s Aftermath For The US Oil And Gas Sector

By Thomas Ciarlone Jr. September 6, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT) -- Nearly fifty inches of rain inundated large swaths of so-called “refinery row” — a petrochemical mecca sandwiched between Houston and Baytown, Texas — as Hurricane Harvey roared into and then lingered destructively over the Lone Star State. This coastal slice of Texas is the epicenter of the nation’s vast network of refineries, pipelines and terminals. It is here that enormous volumes of fuel are processed and transported for consumption not just domestically, but also — and perhaps more significantly — across the entire globe.

It should...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular