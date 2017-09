Hong Kong Investment Bank Sues Taiwan Lender For $4.4M

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 3:38 PM BST) -- A Hong Kong investment bank is suing Taiwan-based EnTie Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. at the High Court in London for $4.4 million in damages after the lender allegedly pulled out of an agreement to buy part of a $1.1 billion loan facility, according to court documents seen by Law360 on Wednesday.



SC Lowy Primary Investments Ltd., an investment bank specializing in fixed income, filed a contract claim on June 22 alleging that EnTie had breached a March 2017 agreement to acquire a $9.9 million portion of...

