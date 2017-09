EU Intel Decision Bolsters Tech Cos.' Antitrust Defenses

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 6, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Intel scored a win Wednesday when the European Union’s highest court sent a €1.06 billion ($1.26 billion) abuse-of-dominance fine imposed on the company back to the lower court for a second look, opening up potential avenues of defense to other companies such as Google and Qualcomm that are defending against adverse decisions by the bloc’s antitrust regulator.



The European Court of Justice told the General Court to re-examine whether loyalty rebates Intel Corp. offered to its customers warded off competition. The lower court did not sufficiently...

