Haynes And Boone Adds 2 Energy Litigation Partners

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP announced they have hired a pair of attorneys with decades of experience handling litigation in the energy sector, ranging from large class actions to royalty payment disputes, as partners in the firm's Houston office where they will be part of the litigation and energy practice groups.



Craig Stahl and Jeffrey Kuehnle, who previously worked at Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP, started at Haynes and Boone in mid-August. At Andrews Kurth, Stahl served as co-chair for the firm's energy litigation practice and Kuehnle was...

To view the full article, register now.