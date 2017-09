Ex-Roche Worker, Insurer Settle Suit Over Malpractice Ruling

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court Tuesday reported a New Jersey man has settled his suit seeking $1.6 million from Twin City Fire Insurance Co. for a malpractice judgment against his disbarred and bankrupt former lawyer for bungling his employment suit against F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



The court reported Robert J. Santucci had settled his suit against Twin City claiming it was liable for the judgment entered against James Madden for allegedly failing to do basic work on Santucci’s employment discrimination suit against the pharmaceutical company before...

