Pipeline Co. Says 2nd Circ. Got NY Permit Ruling Wrong

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Constitution Pipeline Company LLC asked the Second Circuit to rehear its claims that the New York State Department of Environmental Protection overstepped its authority when it denied the company a water quality permit for its planned $683 million natural gas pipeline.



Constitution said the Second Circuit panel was wrong to uphold NYSDEC’s denial, arguing that it conflicted with precedent and allowed a single state to usurp the authority reserved for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve pipeline routes. The panel’s mid-August opinion improperly placed the...

To view the full article, register now.