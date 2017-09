New Fed. Background Check Agency Faces Massive Backlog

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The head of the nascent agency responsible for background checks across the federal government confirmed Wednesday that the National Background Investigations Bureau faces a backlog some 700,000 people long, but he stressed that not all of those people are precluded from working.



NBIB Director Charles Phalen said at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, D.C., that the agency, still less than a year old, has been working to bolster its security check capabilities after it “inherited the results of a couple of train wrecks.”...

To view the full article, register now.