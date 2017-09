Tribeca Condo Project Nabs $52M In Construction Financing

Law360, Minneapolis (September 6, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer and investment firm Cape Advisors scored a $52 million construction loan for a luxury condominium development in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, according to a statement on Wednesday by Eastern Consolidated, which arranged the financing.



Eastern said the loan came from an unnamed construction lending bank and will be used to develop 65 W. Broadway, a complex spanning an entire city block that will consist of 23 condominium units and nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space. The project will require the demolition of existing...

